Watch: New-Gen Hyundai Verna to Offer Best-in-Segment Wheelbase, Interior Revealed

Hyundai India is all set to launch the new-gen Verna on March 21, 2023 in the country. However, ahead of the official launch, the company has released a few details about the upcoming sedan. The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be widest car in the segment while at the same time, boasting of the best-in-segment wheelbase, claimed the South-Korean automaker.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been conceptualized to induce smart and spacious mobility. We have developed this new sedan to redefine customer expectations by elevating the quotient of luxury and space for an unparalleled in-cabin experience."

As per Hyundai, the new-gen Verna will have segment-best wheelbase of 2,670 mm. In addition, the boot capacity of 528 litres will also be the best-in-segment. It would measure 4,535 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,475 mm in height. The extension in wheelbase and width by 70 mm and 36 mm, respectively, has resulted in more legroom and shoulder room for the rear seat occupants.

The cabin of the all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered in a dual-tone black and beige theme with slim air vents. Some of the notable features in the sedan would include premium leather upholstery, premium dashboard design, rear AC vents, phone holder, multi bottle holder, multi-purpose console and glovebox cooling. “With its premium and up-market interiors, advanced technologies and futuristic design, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will enthrall our customers and drive a higher affinity towards the sedan segment," added Garg.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and the recently launched Honda City facelift in the Indian market.

