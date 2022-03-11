WATCH: Rare Video Shows Iconic Yamaha RX100 Being Assembled at Indian Plant

Known for its distinct two-stroke engine sound and impressive pickup, the Yamaha RX100 ruled the hearts of many Indian petrol heads for years. First launched in 1985, the iconic bike earned the name Pocket Rocket due to its compact size and the punch that it offered while riding. Having been discontinued back in 1996, Yamaha RX100 is rarely seen on Indian roads now. But the lucky owners, who still have the machine in their garage, make sure to keep it running so that it can roar through the roads.

With a bike that is reliable and fun to ride, the case about how the machine was crafted is likely to raise curiosity. Well, for that we have a video shot inside a factory where the RX100 was manufactured. The video was uploaded by YouTube channel WildFilmsIndia where the bike can be seen going through different stages of production at the Escorts Yamaha factory.

According to a report by https://www.cartoq.com/rare-video-yamaha-rx100-factory/">Cartoq, the Japanese manufacturer had introduced the Yamaha RX100 to rival Suzuki’s AX100. The RX100 had a 98cc 2-stroke single-cylinder aircooled engine which produced 11bhp of power. This allowed the RX100 to outshine its Suzuki competitor which produced only 8.25 bhp of power.

Reportedly, for the nearly 12 years that the RX100 reigned, Yamaha did not bring major changes in their then best-selling motorcycle. However, some minor changes included replacing the 6V electrical system with a 12V and introducing new paint scheme and pinstriping.

The Yamaha RX100 as available in three paint schemes – Cherry Red, Black and Peacock blue-green. It was brought in India as Completely Knocked Down units (CKD) which meant, it was assembled in India but had a Made in Japan tag on it.

