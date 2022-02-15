Watch: Renault Kiger Scores 4 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP

Global NCAP has released a new safety rating for Renault’s compact SUV in India. The Kiger, which shares a platform with the Nissan Magnite, achieved four stars for adult occupant and two stars for child occupant protection. The Kiger was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. During the assessment, it showed an unstable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest. The model offers ISOFIX anchorages but they are not visible to the consumer, they were covered by the seat fabric. This model is offered with a lap belt in the rear centre seat, without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

For adult occupants, the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. The driver’s and left passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube. The passenger’s right knee showed good protection. The driver’s tibias and passenger’s right tibia showed adequate protection while the passenger’s left tibia showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was rated as stable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger.

Advertisement

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed FWF using the adult belt and could not prevent excessive forward movement of the head while offering poor protection to the chest. The one-and-half-year-old child seat was installed RWF with the adult belt while offering good protection to the head and weak protection to the chest. CRS marking was permanent.

The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The Kiger offers a lap belt in the rear centre position. The car has ISOFIX anchorages but they were hidden to consumers. This is the reason for the two-star rating for child occupant protection. Overall, the Kiger scored 12.34 out of 17.00 for adult occupants and 21.05 out of 49.00 for child occupants.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Overall, the Renault Kiger has performed decently well compared to some of its rivals, which is definitely a good thing for the French automaker and the Indian automobile industry at a whole.

ALSO READ: Watch: Nissan Magnite Scores 4 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP

Advertisement

The other crash test safety ratings released today include the Honda Jazz, Honda City (4th Gen) and Nissan Magnite.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.