Watch: Saif Ali Khan takes Kareena Kapoor and Taimur For a Drive in Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

While Bollywood stars are usually seen enjoying the comfort of their luxury cars in the backseat, actor Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted taking charge of driving duties during a family day out in Mumbai. Saif was seen behind the wheels of his Red Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle car as wifey Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur enjoyed the drive with him in the car. A video of Saif's driving adventure on Mumbai roads was shared by CS12 SHORTS on their YouTube channel. The video features the actor driving his Mustang with windows glass rolled down. Saif stops the car at a signal and as soon as it turns green, he drives the car ahead.

Saif, who is known for his love for expensive cars, had imported the RHD Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 back in 2008, 8 years before the Mustang brand made its debut in the Indian market. The actor would often be seen taking his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor (now wife) out for drives in this red and white painted machine.

Advertisement

The Saif-owned Mustang Shelby GT500 model is packed with a massive 5.4-litre V8 engine tuned to deliver an output of 500 bhp of power and 651 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and sends the driving power to the rear wheels. The car can clock 0 to 100 km/h in just four seconds and has a top speed of 220 km/h.

>Watch Video:

This particular model owned by Saif was never launched in the Indian market. With Ford deciding to wind up its business in India last year, buyers will have to compulsorily import Mustang models if they wish to have one in their garage.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Saif’s garage boasts a long list of expensive cars that include the likes of Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, BMW 730LD, Ford Mustang GT500, Range Rover Sports, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Audi R8 Spider and Mercedes-Benz S350.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.