Watch: Surya Kumar Yadav's New 'Hulk' Nissan 1 Ton Features Explained on Video

Indian cricketers and expensive cars are a match made in heaven. From master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and many others, there's a long list of Indian cricketers who are known for their love for expensive cars. One such name is Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who recently purchased a heavily customised Nissan 1 Ton. Sharing a glimpse of the new addition to his garage, Yadav posted pictures of the neon green machine on his social media pages. Now, a video showing complete details of Yadav's modified Nissan 1 Ton along with the name of the customer has surfaced on the internet.

The video uploaded on a channel named Dayakaran vlogs is a walk-around of the vehicle which was restored by a Haryana-based customizer named “Jeep Doctors” for Yadav. The entire customisation took 3 months and cost Rs 12 lakh. The video starts by showing a 12,000-lbs winch mounted on the front cross-section and details of the special Lamborghini neon green paint scheme used on the vehicle.

Advertisement

This Nissan 1 Ton featured rounded LED headlamps along with auxiliary LED lights mounted on the edge of the front fender surrounded by metallic rounded cross members.

The modified vehicle features mammoth 35 inch Rocktrak tubeless off-road spec tyres giving it a dominating stance. The A-Pillars have been mounted with annually adjustable rearview mirrors integrated with a side camera that offers 360-degree parking function support to the vehicle. The vehicle also gets special automatically retractable side footsteps that open when the doors are opened. On the back, there's a big Nissan logo sticker, on top of which there's a carrier for the spare wheel.

Advertisement

>Watch Video:

On the inside, this Nissan 1 Ton uses the dashboard layout seen on the previous generation Thar. Highlights on the interiors include cushioned floor mats and roof lining, part-leather upholstery, powered driver’s seat and an electric sunroof.

Advertisement

The Nissan 1 Ton which is popularly known as Jonga was used by the Indian armed forces between 1969 to 1999. The vehicle is packed with a powerful 4-litre six-cylinder diesel engine unit that can deliver 110 bhp of power and 264 Nm of torque.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.