WATCH: Two American Airlines A321 Flights Land Side By Side On Parallel Runways in San Francisco

The video shot in January shows the two planes approaching the runway at the airport parallelly. We all know drag races can be thrilling, but would you ever expect two planes to engage in one, especially when they are mid-flight? Well, no! For many people, watching a video of two planes flying side by side may look like the start of a horror story from a crash investigation documentary. But what if we told you that planes flying side by side and even landing on parallel strips is a common sight at San Francisco International Airport.

Airline Videos, a Twitter handle that live-streams high-resolution videos of airlines, shared a video in January 2022 of two American Airlines A321 planes approaching the runway at the airport parallelly. To be honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if some passengers thought the two planes were competing to see who could get to the landing strip first.

Advertisement

Soon, the two planes touch down together. The 1-minute, the 40-second video ends with both aircraft coming to a halt side by side at the airport.

Airline Videos captioned the post, “American Airlines A321 double landings on the 28s at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on January 27th, 2022. This arrival was watched live by thousands around the world on the Airline Videos Live broadcast on YouTube."

Watch the video here:

This arrival was watched live by thousands around the world on the Airline Videos Live broadcast on YouTube.

@flySFO @AmericanAir @airlinevideos pic.twitter.com/srLxs7Seoz

— AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) January 28, 2022

At the time of writing, the video was over 57,000 times. Such precision landings wouldn’t be possible without cutting-edge technology, competent air traffic controllers, and the pilots’ ability to communicate clearly and effectively.

Advertisement

Furthermore, planes at San Francisco International Airport can even take off at the same time.

According to the San Francisco International Airport website, “two parallel runways are oriented in the east-west direction (designated “10-28") and are intersected by two parallel runways oriented in the north-south direction (designated “1-19")"

Also Watch:

Advertisement

The runways are about 750 feet apart. When “ visibility permits", aircraft can approach side by side on a couple of runways, with enough room between the next pair of arriving planes. In poor-visibility conditions, such as fog or low clouds, however, planes land on a single runway.

No matter what, we are sure that for every traveller who is fortunate enough to witness the sight, landing at the airport is a wonderful experience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.