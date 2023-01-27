Western Railway Announces Temporary Change in Mumbai Local Routes. Check Details

Western Railway (WR) has announced changes in the destinations of select Mumbai local trains. These changes are temporary and will remain in place for 15 days starting from January 25. The routes have been diverted due to the ongoing track alignment work at Andheri Platform number 9 as part of the construction work for the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon. Passengers should take note of these changes to avoid any inconvenience.

Changes in Mumbai local train destinations

Dahanu Road - Andheri local departing Dahanu Road at 08.05 AM will be extended up to Churchgate. Bhayandar - Andheri local operating from Bayandar at 4:45 pm will be extended up to Churchgate.

Western Railway has added that during the block period, no trains will operate from Andheri Station’s Platform Number 9. Instead, trains that used to operate from Platform Number 9 will operate from Platform Number 8 till February 9.

“For the kind attention of passengers. In connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar & Goregaon, temporary changes (for 15 days) will be made in the destination of a few local train services," Western Railway said in a Tweet on January 25.

Western Railway has the following lines in the Mumbai suburban rail network –

Main Line from Harbour Line from Goregaon to Mahim o­nwards connecting Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Panvel (Double Lines), Churchgate to Dahanu Road (123 km), and Vasai - Diva / Panvel Route (Double Lines).

In another big update for commuters, Western Railway has converted 12 Mumbai local train service 12 car to 15 car service from January 12. These 12 train services include six operating in both up and down directions where the remaining are to be operated on the fast lines.

Mumbai’s locals are an intricate network of train services linking the commercial areas to the residential suburbs. These local trains are a relatively cheap and fast mode of travel for millions of Mumbaikars. The local train system is spread over 390 kilometres (six lines) and uses more than 2,300 train sets. Reportedly, Mumbai’s locals carry more than 75 lakh commuters every day – more than the populations of New Zealand and Qatar combined.

