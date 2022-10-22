Western Railway Hikes Platform Ticket Prices to Reduce Overcrowding

Western Railway hikes platform ticket prices to check overcrowding during the Diwali rush

Diwali time often brings out heavy rush at railway stations across India. This is especially true for Mumbai, where the already ultra-crowded platforms and trains visible throughout the year get even more packed. Considering the festive rush, the Indian Railways have announced some special measures for passengers travelling in trains in Mumbai. While some of these measures relate to managing the in-train crowd, others concern people management on the platforms.

According to ANI, Western Railways has decided to increase the prices of platform tickets at over half a dozen nominated stations. The rate of platform tickets will see a hike from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till the end of October.

The stations witnessing this price hike come under Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division. People will have to shell out a few extra bucks to stay on the platform at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat.

Meanwhile, the weekly mega block that happens for the upkeep and maintenance of the trains every Sunday on the main line and harbour line suburban sections of the Central Railway in Mumbai will not take place on the Diwali weekend (October 23). This is because the Rail authorities expect a lot of people to travel in trains during this time.

Furthermore, the Computerised Reservation Centres, or PRS counters, in every division of Central Railway will only be open for half a day on Diwali. On October 24, the PRS counters will only function between 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, a press release from the PR department of Central Railways has declared. The statement, dated October 21, also assured passengers that an ample number of counters would remain open for emergency work.

Besides these steps taken in the Western part of India, Indian Railways has announced that it will be running 2561 trips of 211 special trains to manage passenger rush during the festive season.

