What Are the Advantages Of Hydrogen Fuel Cells? Here's All You Need to Know

Following the global trend, India is currently witnessing a shift from producing energy from fossil fuels to adopting sustainable ways. The discourses regarding this shift are primarily centered around two main alternatives – electric and Hydrogen. However, while electric vehicles have seen an immense proliferation in their popularity and are closely associated with the global carbon-neutral goals, Hydrogen fuel is a matter where the mist of confusion still lingers.

As a result, we bring you some clarity on why hydrogen fuel cells are capable of bearing the weight of sustainable goals and a greener future.

>Anywhere and Everywhere

Hydrogen is the most readily available element on this planet. It can be extracted and is the perfect source of energy that will help the world make a zero-carbon future a reality. It can adequately cater to the needs of heat and power of the zero-carbon future.

>Efficiently Powerful and Powerfully Efficient

The power, and subsequently, efficiency is measured by the gravimetric energy density of an energy source. For example, the gravimetric energy density of diesel is 45MJ/kg, whereas the gravimetric energy density for natural gas is 55MJ/kg. Hydrogen fuel cells have three times the energy density of diesel (roughly 120MJ/kg). This power, in turn, results in better efficiency as Hydrogen produces more energy per pound fuel.

>Good By-products

Every initiation to build a greener future has reducing emissions and handling by-products of energy production as one of the main agendas. Trumping this hindrance, Hydrogen emerges as one of the best alternatives as the only by-products of hydrogen production is heat and water. Currently, the concept is being turned into an applicable technology by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, where they are trying to use Hydrogen as an energy source and use the water produced as by-products for astronauts.

>Distribution and Democratization

Currently, the entire globe is dependent on the countries that come under OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to fulfil the energy-related demands. However, with the prevalence of hydrogen fuel cells as dominant energy sources, the newly-emerged independence will benefit global relations and reduce reliance.

>Vivid and Versatile

Although the article is concentrated on the advantages of hydrogen fuel cells in locomotion, with enough research and development, Hydrogen can become an adept energy provider for other products, big or small, such as home appliances, heating systems, manufacturing machines, etc.

