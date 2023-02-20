The Indian rail network is the fourth largest in the world and largest in Asia spread across more than 68 thousand kilometres in the country. Often considered the backbone of the Indian economy, it sees a heavy number of passengers daily. The daily ridership on the Indian rail network is almost equal to the population of Australia. From passenger trains to semi-high-speed trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, several kinds of trains are operated by the Indian Railways.

But the successful operation of the national railway system is only possible because of the infrastructure laid. Railway tracks are the most important part of the infrastructure, and the tracks are designed in a specific way to handle the load. One component of the design is a V-shape track.

Advertisement

Railway tracks mostly run in a parallel pattern but they intersect at certain positions. Some of these intersections have a V-shaped track between two intersecting tracks. One may wonder why these V-shaped tracks are in place and what exactly is their functionality.

V-shaped tracks have their due importance in saving trains from derailing and preventing accidents. These are called guard rails and they work to strengthen the intersection between two tracks. They are mainly used in three places. Let us know what they are.

Guard rails are mainly used at sharp turns, level crossings and bridges. At sharp turns and level crossings, the guard rails help the trains stay on track and prevent derailing. As far as bridges are concerned, the guard rails are used to provide the trains with extra support as the railway lines on bridges do not have as much support compared to those on the ground level. Therefore, guard rails are used to prevent the tracks from bending on bridges due to the train’s weight.

Guard rails are thus important to prevent rail accidents in the most susceptible places. This makes them an integral part of the railway infrastructure without which passengers may suffer from huge accidents.

Read all the Latest Auto News here