What Makes Vande Bharat Express Edge Past Bullet Trains

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s indigenous train, recently beat the Japanese bullet train. That, and a video shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showed a glass full of water that did not spill despite the trains’ speed. But have you wondered what makes the Vande Bharat Express Trains so special?

The reason is its self-propelled engine. Unlike other Indian trains, this self-propelled engine has an upgrade with some cosmetic changes. The engine is attached to its compartments, unlike other trains. The engine generates 6000 horsepower. The Vande Bharat trains are equipped with eight coaches and each has a separate motor.

This boosts the speed of the Vande Bharat trains, producing 12,000 horsepower. Hence, this train is called India’s first self-made semi-high-speed train. Apart from the engine, the train is influenced by aerodynamics and has a cone shape. This helps the train cut the air.

There are no edges on the trains, and a properly rounded finishing is given. There is a reason behind this as well. The slopeness and roundness of the edges make the air slip rapidly instead of cutting it and pushing it forward.

The Railways has floated a tender of Rs. 1,140 crore to upgrade the existing overhead wires. Overhead lines are incapable of meeting the electric demands of the Vande Bharat trains. Hence, its modification is important. The Vande Bharat trains are equipped with automatic doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a revolving chair that can rotate up to 180 degrees.

