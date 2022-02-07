Why #BoycottHyundai Blew Up on Twitter and Invited Major Backlash - Here's What Happened

Hyundai found itself in hot water after a Pakistan dealership tweeted in support of the separatists in Kashmir. The tweet was published in support of Pakistan-sponsored ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and asked for the ‘remembrance of those struggling for freedom in Kashmir’. While the tweet was soon removed and the Twitter handle of the dealer was locked, the manufacturer faced major backlash on social media. A Kia Pakistan dealer also posted a tweet with a similar message, though, that too was immediately taken down.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called as"struggle for freedom".

Following it,#BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stop buying the company’s products in the country. Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

Following the same, Hyundai issued a statemet stating that it stands strong on the ethos of respecting nationalism.

“Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said. The company further said, “The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country." Reiterating that India is a second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view." Hyundai Motor India further said, “As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

