Why IRCTC Does Not Allow Seat-Selection Option To Its Passengers

The Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country’s transportation system and has constantly worked on enhancing the quality of travel for passengers. Now, if you are a regular IRCTC user, you must have noticed that unlike cinema or even bus reservations, you can’t select seats on the desired train. Let’s understand why that option is not available to us.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the process of seat selection in the halls and trains is different. The reason behind the distinctive approach of the two is hidden in science. The cinema hall is in a position of rest on the other hand trains need to constantly move. Hence, the IRCTC algorithm automatically allots a seat to balance the load equally on the moving train.

Let’s take an example. Assume that a train has sleeper coaches numbered T1, T2, T3…..T10. So there will be 72-72 seats in each coach of the train. Now if an individual books a ticket for the first time, the software allots him a seat in the middle coach of the train. The IRCTC first books the lower berth so that the centre of gravity is less.

The software works in such a way that all the coaches on the train will have the same amount of passengers while travelling. The allotment of the train seats starts from the middle seats, then it goes to ones that are near the doors of the coach. This way, the IRCTC software, through its algorithm, helps maintain the balance of the train.

The chances of the derailment of the train can increase due to the maximum centrifugal force. Hence, the Indian Railways keeps this responsibility reserved. It ensures that the passengers are evenly distributed.

