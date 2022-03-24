Wings India 2022: Embraer to Display its Largest Aircraft E195-E2 at Hyderabad Air Show

Embraer will display its largest commercial aircraft, the Embraer E195-E2, at Wings India 2022, the civil aviation show to be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 24 to 27. The aircraft will be displayed as part of its demonstration tour around India. Showcasing a stunning ‘TechLion’ livery that covers the entire aircraft’s fuselage, this aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating, the Brazilian aircraft maker said.

“India’s aviation scene is at a turning point and now is the moment for airlines to reposition themselves for sustainable growth," said Raul Villaron, Asia Pacific Vice-President for Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“The E195-E2 offers a low cost per seat, making it very competitive with large narrow-body aircraft that are prevalent in India. It is the perfect aircraft for airlines to tap for the next frontier of growth - connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities," he added.

According to Embraer’s analysis, even before Covid, 50 per cent of domestic flights in India had between 90 to 150 passengers per flight. This makes the E195-E2’s combination of ideal capacity and low unit cost a compelling platform to connect metro to non-metro cities in India.

The E195-E2, part of Embraer’s E2 family of advanced jets, is dubbed the profit hunter because of its high performance and low fuel burn. It delivers the lowest operating costs and highest yields for airlines, more comfort for passengers and space for their bags, the smallest noise footprint and less impact on the environment. It is powered by PW1900G GTF engines.

The E195-E2 is operated by several airlines globally including KLM (The Netherlands), Helvetic Airlines (Switzerland), Azul (Brazil), Air Peace (Nigeria) and soon, Porter Airlines (Canada).

