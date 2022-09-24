With 100 KMPH Speed In 52 Seconds, Vande Bharat Express Beats Japanese Bullet Train

Vande Bharat, a fully indigenous Indian train, has achieved a milestone. Speaking at Global FinTech Fest, Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express has achieved the speed of 100 km/hr in just 52 seconds while the Japan-made bullet train covers 100 km/hr in 55 seconds."

The minister also shared a video which shows the Vande Bharat Express train running at a speed of 180 Kilometers per hour. The one-minute video showed a glass filled to its brim with water and a cellular device near it. The speedometer was analysing the speed of the train while not even a drop of water spilt. The speed of the train ranged from 180-183 Kilometers per hour.

Advertisement

“The water is not spilling out of the glass even at the speed of 180 km/hr in the Vande Bharat Express train.’ Similar to many proud Indians," Vaishnaw said. Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar retweeted the video and captioned, “This was such a proud moment to know that Our completely Made In India Vande Bharat express train can bear a typical Bullet Train in acceleration for 0 to 100 kmph."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier, the speed trial of the Vande Bharat Express Train was also conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section. The train was observed at various speed levels and touched the pace of 180 kmph at many places. The Vande Bharat Express is popularly known as Train 18.

Advertisement

It is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train and is operated on two prominent routes as of March 2022, New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.

It has a self-propelled engine without any separate engine. It is equipped with automatic doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a revolving chair that can rotate up to 180 degrees.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here