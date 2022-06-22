With 30 Flights Cancellations at London's Heathrow, Over 5,000 Passengers Affected

Technical issues affecting baggage systems at London’s Heathrow Airport led to the cancellation of some 30 flights, affecting upto 5,000 passengers, the media reported. The airport on Monday asked airlines to cut 10 percent of flights from schedules across terminals two and three, the BBC reported. It added that cutting the number of flights would “minimise" the impact of the technical issues.

“We apologise unreservedly for the disruption passengers have faced over the course of this weekend."

British Airways, which operates from Heathrow’s terminals three and five, told the BBC that it had made a “small number of cancellations" as a result of the airport’s request. In recent weeks, tens of thousands of passengers have been hit by airport disruption and flight cancellations in the UK, raising concerns of additional travel woes during the summer, said the BBC.

One of the main reasons behind the disruptions was staff shortages. The Gatwick airport has said it will reduce the number of flights taking off from its airport during the peak summer season because of staff shortages.

