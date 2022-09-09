World EV Day 2022: Which Country Sells Highest Number of Electric Cars?

WORLD EV DAY 2022: September 9 is observed as World EV (Electric Vehicle) Day to reiterate the importance of clean mobility across the globe. Electric vehicles are slowly transforming into the dominant form of transportation with major countries in the world pledging to switch to electric and setting zero-emission goals.

The year of the pandemic marked the first year when the World EV Day was celebrated, and since then, the day stands massive as a global campaign for making EV the norm. When you talk about the places where EV is ruling on roads, Norway used to surface as the country with the maximum number of people using these less polluting vehicles.

However, statistics reflect something different when talking about the maximum number of EVs being sold in a country.

Since 2019, China is leading the race and has emerged as the top producer and seller of electric vehicles in the world.

Going by the trend, as per a Statista report, China is projected to be the world leader in terms of electric vehicle production over the next few years. The Asian country is projected to produce roughly 1.3 crore battery electric vehicles (BEV) by the year 2023. As per reports, China has sold more EVs in the year 2021 that the rest of the world combined.

According to the data from previous years, China has sold 51.7 percent of the EVs produced in the world, which amounts to a total of 3,519,054.

In India, this number stood at 3,30,000 units. However, in the growth vector, India performed quite well with a growth of 168 percent as compared to 2020.

The World EV Day, with its advent in the pandemic year, has seen phenomenal growth and is rapidly gaining traction among world leaders. In 2021, the day was mentioned in the UK parliament and was also celebrated by the White House’s top climate advisor. Major players in the vehicle industry also observe the day with various digital campaigns designed.

EV SALES BY COUNTRY IN 2021

China: 3,519,054 US: 631,152 Germany: 695,657 France: 322,043 UK: 326,990 Norway: 153,699 Italy: 141,615 Sweden: 138,771 South Korea: 119,402 Netherlands: 97,282 Rest of Europe: 469,930 Rest of the World: 313,129

Source: visualcapitalist.com

