World EV Day 2022: Why Clean Mobility is the Need of the Hour?

WORLD EV DAY 2022: World EV Day is observed on September 9 every year in order to educate people about the need for electric vehicles. EV Day is essentially a celebration of e-mobility and an initiative to create awareness about reducing carbon footprint by adopting this green mode of transport.

Electric vehicles are more environment-friendly compared to conventional vehicles, which run on fossil fuel like petrol and diesel, due to reduced emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and air pollutants. Electric vehicles are simply more efficient than those run on combustion engines, especially when driven in cities.

In recent years the awareness about using EVs has increased across the globe and many countries have taken several initiatives for increased adoption of EVs as mode of transport.

Advertisement

In India, the Union as well as many state governments have also taken several steps like offering subsidies on EVs and augmentation of infrastructure for faster adoption of the eco-friendly vehicles. The EV market in India is growing rapidly. According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), in 2021 the EV market in India saw 168 per cent growth Year-over-Year with the sale of over 3 lakh vehicles.

According to the World Air Quality Report, prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir, as many as 35 Indian cities are in the top 50 of the world’s most polluted cities. Therefore, electric vehicles assume great significance for a country like India. Additionally, electric vehicles also help in bringing down the noise as they are less noisy than conventional cars.

The government is augmenting the EV charging infrastructure by establishing more charging stations. According to the Ministry of Power, 678 public EV charging stations have been established between October 2021 to January 2022 in 9 cities of Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. As of February 2022, 1640 operational EV chargers were functional, according to the ministry data.

Apart from the government initiatives, behaviour change will play a pivotal role in mass adoption of EVs. If India is to move closer to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2070, several common myths related to electric vehicles need to be busted and in consumer vehicle segment adoption of EVs should increase.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here