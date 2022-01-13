Yamaha E01 Electric Scooter Spotted Ahead of Launch, Looks Similar to Concept Version

Yamaha is gearing up to unveil the road-ready version of its first global electric scooter – the E01 – as new images of a near-production product surfaced online. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer had unveiled a concept version at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, and the new electric scooter has been in gestation for more than two years now.

According to a Visordown report, a heavily masked but production-ready-looking prototype’s images have been doing the rounds on the internet. The report also cites that some members of the Japanese media were present to test it as well.

While there have been virtually no details on Yamaha’s progress in the development of the E01 but going by the leaked visuals, many of the design traits from the concept version seem to be carried over. The camouflaged E01 variant sports a chunky, flat snout that doubles as the recharging port. The smart central headlight cluster, with a wide, swept-back seating area shrouds the bottom portion, probably where the battery pack will be housed. It also houses front indicators which are tucked neatly at the bottom. It also appears to come with telescopic front fork suspension and disc brakes on both ends.

Another image of the E01 shows a large digital meter that displays battery percentage, headlight, ABS feature, and mobile connectivity among others. The images also suggest that the production-ready model is also likely to retain the same architecture as the concept. For starters, it will be the equivalent of a 125cc scooter, however, there are no details about the upcoming scooter’s displacement, power, and range. The company’s official website mentions that the engine will be an air-cooled DC brushless motor and it will have a fixed Lithium-ion battery.

It remains to be seen how Yamaha's maiden electric scooter fares against a slew of Chinese and Taiwanese models that have flooded the segment in recent years.

