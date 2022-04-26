Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022 Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022: Yamaha Motors India unveiled the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new range-topping variant, FZ-S DLX earlier this year. The long-running FZ-S has been one of the best-selling products by Yamaha in the Indian market. And with the revised styling, the company aimed at further consolidating its sales. The 2022 FZS-Fi was introduced with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.16 lakh and the DLX variant of the bike cost Rs 1.19 lakh. If you have been looking to buy a new 150cc motorbike, Yamaha FZS-Fi is an option that surely deserved your attention. Here, we simplify the FZS-Fi’s range and features for you:

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022 Colours

The standard variant of FZS-Fi is available in just two colour options Matte Red and Dark Matte Blue. The DLX variant, on the other hand, is offered in three paint schemes, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey and majesty Red

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022 Mileage

Yamaha claims that the 2022 FZS- Fi can deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 45 km per litre. The performance in real life, however, may defer deepening upon road condition and other factors. The fuel tank capacity of FZS-Fi is 13 litres.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022 Engine and Suspension

The FZS-Fi is powered by a BS6 compliant air-cooled 149cc, single-cylinder fuel-injected “blue core” engine tuned to produce an output of 12.2 bhp and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 5.6 seconds and go up to a top speed of 115 km. FZS-Fi has 17-inch alloys at either end and has a wheelbase of 11330 mm along with 165mm ground clearance. The suspension duties of the FZS-Fi are handled by a telescopic front fork and preload-adjustable rear mono-shock.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 2022 Design and Features

There is a new LED headlight with a compartmentalised layout on the front. The set-up uses a reflector with ideal light projection and separate bulbs for high and low beams. The FZS-fi comes with a two-level seat with extra cushioning for offering better comfort to the riders. The pillion seat has a 16% larger seating surface area than the predecessor, is 26 mm wider in the hip area and is 5 mm thicker for added comfort. The Dlx variant gets a split seat design.

Yamaha FZS-Fi has LED taillight, Bluetooth connectivity, a multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre hugging rear mudguard, and a lower engine guard as standard features across both the variants. There are single disc brakes on both wheels along with the ABS as a safety feature. Apart from the standard features, the DLX variant has LED flashers and distinct graphics, coloured alloy wheels and a dual tome seat.

