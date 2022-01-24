Yamaha FZS 25 Gets New Matte Copper, Matte Black Colour Options in India

India Yamaha Motor has announced an update for its existing range of the 250cc touring-friendly street motorcycle - FZS 25. From, 24th January, the FZS 25 variant will be available in all-new Matte Copper and Matte Black colours, while the FZ 25 variant will continue to be sold in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours. FYI, the Yamaha FZ 25 model range pricing starts at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Since its launch, the FZ 25 model range has gained immense popularity in the premium segment, as it offers the perfect balance of urban commuting and touring. In line with Yamaha’s commitment to consistently excite its customers, we have launched the new colour schemes for the FZS 25 model variant, to further build on its popularity. Going forward, under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, the company will continue to offer more excitement to its target audience as a part of its commitment in India."

The FZ 25 model range will continue to be powered by the 249cc, single-cylinder motor which produces 20.8PS and 20.1Nm of torque. It still gets a five-speed transmission.

The FZ 25 model range comes packed with features like a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, LED daytime running lamp, bi-functional LED headlight, side stand with engine cut-off switch and dual-channel ABS.

