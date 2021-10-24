Yamaha India Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 4,000 on Select Models Till October 31

In lieu of the ongoing festivities, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, one of the leading two-wheeler companies in India is running special Cash Back offers and attractive finance schemes in October. The customers can take advantage of the ongoing offers till 31st October’21.

The Cash Back offers ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 125cc scooter range available in India, which includes the Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid), Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid).

Yamaha’s current product portfolio includes YZF-R15 version 4.0 (155cc) with ABS, MT-15 (155cc) with ABS; Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZ 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZS 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZ-S FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-X (149cc) with ABS, AEROX (155cc) with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Fascino 125 Fi (125cc), RayZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), RayZR 125 FI (125cc) and Street Rally 125 FI (125cc), Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. recently announced the launch of the fourth iteration of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 4. The R15 V4 comes in 3 colours - Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The R15M, on the other hand, will be available in Metallic Grey colour and additionally, the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mudguard and rear side panels.

Unlike the forward-slanted design lines seen on other supersport models, the 2021 YZF-R15 range adopts predominantly horizontal design lines like the YZF-R1, inheriting the DNA of Yamaha’s R-Series. The most visible change is that the new YZF-R15 uses a single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight that also emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct.

