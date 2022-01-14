Yamaha Motor India Announces Festive Offers in India For January 2022

Yamaha Motor India group of companies has announced special offers in lieu of the upcoming festivity, which are valid till January 31, 2022. The finance scheme and cashback offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, FZ-FI, FZ-S FI, YZF-R15 V3 and YZF-R15S V3.

The 125cc hybrid scooter range, which includes the Fascino, RayZR and RayZR Street Rally get up to Rs 3,000 cash-back offer applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, up to Rs 2,500 cash-back offer applicable in North East, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. There’s also a 7.99 percent interest rate across India.

The 150cc Yamaha FZ-FI model range, which includes the FZ-S FI and FZ-FI comes with a low down payment offer of Rs 8,999 or a 9.49 percent interest rate across the country.

Furthermore, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 & YZF-R15S V3 also get a low down payment offer of Rs 19,999 or a 10.99 percent interest rate across India.

Yamaha’s current product portfolio in India includes YZF-R15 version 4.0, YZF-R15 version 3.0, YZF-R15S version 3.0, MT-15; Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZ 25, FZS 25, FZ-S FI, FZ-FI, FZ-X, Aerox with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, RayZR 125 FI Hybrid, Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid.

