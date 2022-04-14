Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1.59 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has launched Version 2.0 of the MT-15 model in India, with a host of new features. The MT-15 Version 2.0 weighs just 139kgs and features Yamaha’s patented Delta Box frame. The MT-15 Version 2.0 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is mated with an Assist and Slip clutch for lighter actuation. The MT-15 Version 2.0 produces 18.4PS of peak power at 10,000rpm, with peak torque output of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.

In terms of electronics, the MT-15 Version 2.0 features a newly designed, fully digital LCD cluster that displays a customizable animated text (When ignition is turned on), along with a Gear Shift, Gear Position and VVA indicator. The LCD cluster also displays Call, E-mail and SMS Alerts along with Smartphone battery status available through the Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App. The App also offers information related to Maintenance Recommendations, Parking Location, Fuel Consumption, Malfunctions, Revs Dashboard and Ranking on the Smartphone.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented, “Yamaha Fans have always praised the MT-15 for its impeccable handling and performance but have been eagerly waiting for a more evolved version of the Dark Warrior. The launch of the new MT-15 Version 2.0 is a perfect representation of Yamaha being able to meet its customer expectations, as a part of its ongoing ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy. We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs."

The streetfighter continues to feature a Bi-Functional LED Headlight with LED Position Lights, high-raised LED Tail-light, Single Channel ABS with a 282mm (Front) and 220mm (Rear) disc brake, a super wide 140mm rear Radial tyre, and Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch.

The fresh set of colours on the MT-15 Version 2.0 include Cyan Storm (new), Racing Blue (new), Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black. The MT-15 Version 2.0 will be available across all the authorized Yamaha dealerships and its prices start from Rs. 1,59,900 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

