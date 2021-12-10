Year Ender 2021: Best Electric Scooters Launched in India - Ola S1, Simple One and More

As the year comes to an end, it is quite safe to say that the electric vehicle segment in India saw a lot of action. While a complete switch to electric is still a distant goal, India’s trajectory for the same is being lauded throughout the world. Hence, today we will focus on the electric vehicle segment, especially scooters. So here is a list of scooters that are currently operating in the Indian market.

>What 2021 gave us

>OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro

With a range of 181 kilometres, and ex-showroom prices of Rs.99,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for S1 and S1 Pro, OLA Electric has launched two variants of its first scooter. With a top speed of 115 km/h, the scooter can reach a speed of 40 km/h in just three seconds. The scooter comes with a 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours. With OLA’s proposed Hypercharge Network, the scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.

>Simple One

The main rival of the Ola scooter, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy’s scooter features a 4.8kWh battery that is more powerful than the Ola scooter’s battery. Thanks to the battery, the scooter offers a range of 236 kilometres, if used in Eco mode. The scooter’s ex-showroom price is a competitive Rs. 1.09 lakh. One special feature of the scooter is that its battery is divided into parts with one removable for charging purposes.

>Dominant Segment Players

>Ather 450X

With a range of 116 kilometres, and an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.32 lakh, Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km/h. Capable of reaching a speed of 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, the scooter features a 2.61kWh battery. Ather claims that 450X can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

>Bajaj Chetak Electric

Positioned by Bajaj in its premium range, the scooter costs Rs.1.42 lakh for its Urbane variant and Rs. 1.44 lakh for its Premium variant. With a battery of 2.9 kWh, the scooter offers a range of 95 kilometres in Eco mode. The scooter can be fully charged in five hours and its lithium-ion battery is designed to last seven years, claims the manufacturer.

>TVS iQube

Offering a range of 75 kilometres and a top speed of 78 km/h, TVS’ iQube costs Rs. 1.15 lakh ex-showroom. The scooter features a 1.4 kWh battery that can be 80% charged in five hours.

