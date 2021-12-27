Home » News » Auto » Year Ender 2021: Best Motorcycles Under Rs 3.5 Lakh in India - A Curated List

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)
2021 is coming to an end and there was quite a lot of action in the Indian motorcycle segment. Hence, here are the top motorcycles under Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

Anirudh SK
Updated: December 27, 2021, 12:45 IST

Despite the uncertainties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the two-wheeler market in India has witnessed the launch of a few interesting products. Since it’s now time to wrap up the year, we thought it would be a good time to look back and recap on some of the most memorable ones. Here’s a list of top motorcycles that you can buy under Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

>Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan kicked off the entry-level adventure motorcycles in India. The motorcycle is available at a starting price of Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It comes in 3 variants and 9 colours with top variant priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by 411-cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 24.3 bhp and a torque of 32 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Royal Enfield Himalayan comes up with anti-locking braking system. This Himalayan bike weighs 199 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 liters.

>Benelli TRK 251

Benelli recently launched the TRK 251 in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.51 (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in only 1 variant and 3 colours. The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 25.47 bhp and a torque of 21.2 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Benelli TRK 251 comes up with anti-locking braking system. This TRK 251 bike weighs 164 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 18 liters.

>Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak is a one-seater cruiser motorcycle that harks back at the classic cruisers. The motorcycle comes at a starting price of Rs. 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in only 1 variant and 1 colour. The Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 30 bhp and a torque of 32.74 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Jawa Perak comes up with anti-locking braking system. This Perak bike weighs 175 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.

>Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Interceptor 650 is one of the most sought-after mid-weight motorcycles in India. Prices start at Rs. 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in 3 variants and 7 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 3,02,548. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by 648cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 47 bhp and a torque of 52 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes up with anti-locking braking system. This Interceptor 650 bike weighs 202 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres.

KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke comes as the perfect sweet spot for anyone who thinks the 200 Duke is less and the 390 Duke is a bit of an overkill. Prices for the motorcycle starts at Rs. 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in only 1 variant and 2 colours. The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8-cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 29.6 bhp and a torque of 24 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, KTM 250 Duke comes up with anti-locking braking system. This 250 Duke bike weighs 169 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

Anirudh SK Anirudh Sunil Kumar, Sub-Editor at News18 Auto, grew fond of cars and motorcycles at a very young age. He also likes to advocate mental health and help those in need of care. Other than automobiles and aviation, he has great interest in different cuisines and vacation spots. Follow him @Anirudhsk97

first published: December 27, 2021, 12:45 IST