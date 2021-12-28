Year Ender 2021: Best Scooters Under Rs 1 Lakh in India - A Detailed List

India is the biggest market for two-wheelers around the world. The outright demand for a mode of transportation that is as simple and affordable as a scooter cannot be replaced. Hence, as demand breeds options, there is now an exhaustive list of scooters in the Indian market that can put you in a rather tight spot. Well, your worry ends year because you have come to the right place of a carefully curated list of scooters that should be considered if your budget lies anything below Rs 1 lakh in India.

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G has been the ever-popular crowned scooter in India. Price for the scooter starts at Rs. 70,348 in India. It is available in 4 variants and 8 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 73,600. The Honda Activa 6G is powered by 109.51cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 7.68 bhp and a torque of 8.79 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Honda Activa 6G comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Activa 6G scooter weighs 107 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 liters.

TVS Jupiter 125

The Jupiter recently got a bump in displacement. In its new 125-cc avatar, the Jupiter comes with an exhaustive list. The scooter gets a fuel-filler cap that is placed at the front, where there is a 2-litre glove box and mobile charger as well. However, the most impressive aspect comes in the form of the 32-litre boot space that can accommodate 2 full-face helmets. To achieve this, TVS moved the conventional position of the fuel tank from the back to the front, underneath the footboard.

Now, in terms of engine, TVS claims that the engine that sits in Jupiter is a brand new one that has been built from the ground up. Outputting 8.3PS and 10.5Nm of torque, the numbers of Jupiter are lower than the Ntorq 125. This engine, as TVS claims, was built to be a city-friendly one with more focus on fuel economy.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 recently debuted with a hybrid system in its recent update. It is available in 7 variants and 17 colours with the top variant price starting from Rs. 85,857. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is powered by a 125-cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8.04 bhp and a torque of 9.7 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 comes up with a combined braking system of both wheels. This Ray ZR 125 scooter weighs 99 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is available in two in 2 variants and 5 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 89,529. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is powered by 124cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8.58 bhp and a torque of 10 Nm. With front disc and rear drum brakes, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 comes with a combined braking system of both wheels. This Burgman Street 125 scooter weighs 110 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.5 litres.

Aprilia Storm 125

The Storm 125 is the most affordable model in Aprilia’s India portfolio. It borrows the design language and hardware from its SR siblings. However, differentiating the Storm is the presence of smaller 12-inch alloy wheels shod with knobby Vee Rubber tyres.

The Aprilia Storm 125 is powered by a 124.45cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 9.78 bhp and a torque of 9.6 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Aprilia Storm 125 comes up with a combined braking system of both wheels.

