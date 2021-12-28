Year Ender 2021: Best Scooters Under Rs 70,000 - Hero Pleasure+, TVS Jupiter and More

The scooter segment in India is one of the most popular ones in India. Affordable scooters often sit atop the sales chart of automakers in India. So as the year comes to an end in a couple of days, here are the top scooters that are available under Rs 70,000 in India.

>TVS Jupiter

The Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters in TVS’s lineup in India. Prices for the scooter starts at Rs. 68,401 in India. It is available in 5 variants and 13 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 78,595. The TVS Jupiter is powered by 109.7cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 7.37 bhp and a torque of 8.4 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, TVS Jupiter comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Jupiter scooter weighs 107 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 6 liters.

>Hero Pleasure+

The Pleasure+ can is on sale in 5 variants and 9 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 73,775 (ex-showroom). The Hero Pleasure + is powered by 110.9cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8 bhp and a torque of 8.7 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Hero Pleasure + comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Pleasure + scooter weighs 104 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 liters.

>Honda Dio

The Honda Dio has been an ever-popular scooter among youngsters in India. It is available in 3 variants and 8 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 74,217. The Honda Dio is powered by 109.51cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 7.65 bhp and a torque of 9 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Honda Dio comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Dio scooter weighs 105 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 liters.

>Hero Maestro Edge

It is available in 5 variants and 8 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 73,730. The Hero Maestro Edge 110 is powered by 110.9cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8 bhp and a torque of 8.75 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Hero Maestro Edge 110 comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Maestro Edge 110 scooter weighs 112 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5 liters.

