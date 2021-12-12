Year Ender 2021: Safest Cars Launched in India as per Global NCAP Safety Rating

In recent times, the word safety has gradually started to emerge at the forefront of the Indian automotive industry. One of the organizations responsible for the said change is Global NCAP. In case you’re curious, the NCAP stands for New Car Assessment Program. Under their #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, a number of cars in India have been put to the test, to see if they can withstand the standard procedures involved in assessing the safeness of a car. Since 2014, cars like the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Etios, Tata Nexon, and a few others besides have put up a strong performance of either four or five stars. So, which are the safest cars to be launched in India during 2021 according to the Global NCAP?

>Tata Punch

The homegrown company’s smallest SUV launched in India on October 18, 2021, and has been garnering interest ever since. That’s because the Punch secured a score of 16.45 out of 17.00 for adult occupant protection, and 40.89 out of 49.00 for child occupant protection. The SUV was tested at 64km/hr and the body shell integrity has been rated as stable, resulting in a 5-star rating overall for adult occupant safety, and four out of five stars for child restraints. Moreover, the Tata Punch was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes, and ISOFIX anchorages.

>Mahindra XUV700

The eagerly anticipated replacement for the XUV500 too put up a strong performance, especially in the child occupant area, which came out a total score of 41.66 out of 49.00. In adult occupant protection, the XUV700 managed 16.03 out of 17.00, which again means a total score of 5. For this too, the body shell integrity was rated as stable, and, the recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes, and ISOFIX anchorages.

>Tata Tigor EV

The first-ever electric vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign was Tata’s most affordable EV in the country. The Tigor EV managed a score of 12.00 out of 17.00 for adult occupant safety, which means a score of four out of five. For the child occupant safety measure, the result was 37.24 out of 49.00, and the body shell integrity for the Tigor EV was rated as unstable. According to Global NCAP, the bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Now, this is not to say that Audi Q5 or Mercedes-Benz S-Class is not safe. This just means that they have not been tested by Global NCAP under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. However, it must be said that most of the high-end luxury cars come with a dizzying array of safety equipment, as it should be given the price one has to pay.

However, It’s encouraging to see that Indian automotive brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra are taking the lead in this regard. Given the strong performance in 2021, one can hope that 2022 will bring even safer cars to India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.