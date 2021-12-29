Year Ender 2021: Top Hatchbacks Under Rs 10 Lakh in India - Practical and Fun!

What are the cars that one could buy under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket? Things have changed in the past few years. There are new additions, along with a few omissions, since price hikes have taken a few cars out of this price point. So, what do you get if you’re looking for a hatchback under Rs 10 lakh? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Do note that we haven’t included all the cars one can buy under said price bracket. In fact, we’ve chosen the best five out of the lot. Also, we’ll be looking at hatchbacks that fall completely under the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket, i.e. the top model falls under this as well.

>Volkswagen Polo -

It’s been around for a long, long time now but it’s still going strong. VW gave it an update, the most important of which was that 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine. Back in 2014, Global NCAP had tested Polo, which came out with more than impressive four out of five stars, overall. If you don’t want much in the way of space, but, do need a hatchback that handles well, packs a punch performance-wise and feels premium - the Polo is the one to consider.

>Tata Altroz -

Tata’s premium hatchback falls under the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, which in itself makes it quite a lucrative option for those looking for an all-rounder. However, we’d recommend going with the turbo-petrol version rather than the naturally aspirated one. It’s rated by Global NCAP at five out of five stars (overall) and has a good amount of space in the back as well as the front. It’s decently equipped and looks quite stylish, too.

>Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza -

If you’re looking for a hatchback that’s well-equipped, has a good petrol engine that mixes performance and frugality really well, then the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is probably your best bet. It’s not been rated by Global NCAP yet, but, comes with the standard two airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. However, if you want a slightly better badge along with a three-year warranty, then the Toyota Glanza, which is identical to the Baleno, sounds like a better deal.

>Hyundai Grand i10 Nios -

The i10 has seen many shapes over the years. It began life as a tall-boy hatchback and then moved onto a more conventional design. Today, we get the Grand i10 Nios, which comes with a whole variety of engine and gearbox options, along with a spacious and well-equipped interior. For the enthusiast on a budget, there’s even a turbo-petrol version to make things more exciting than the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol motor.

>Honda Jazz -

Just like the Polo, the Honda Jazz is also getting a little long in the tooth. However, it too remains a unique package of style, space and engine & gearbox options. It’s a global product that has made its mark around the world. In India, it’s not quite enjoyed the same popularity but still remains as one of the most affordable ways of having the Honda experience. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, I-VTEC engine might not be all that fast but it’s reliable and smooth.

Honourable mentions - Since this is quite a wide price bracket, there are some honourable mentions that do deserve praise in their own unique way. These include the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio, the well-rounded Hyundai i20 and the small yet safe Tata Tiago.

There’s also the workhorse in the form of the Hyundai Santro, and of course, the affordable and stylish Renault Kwid. So, which would be your pick of the lot? Or would you rather go for an option from the used car market?

