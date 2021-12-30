Year Ender 2021: Top Luxury Electric Cars in India - Porsche Taycan, BMW iX and More

Today, there are a lot more options if you’re out in the market looking for a luxury electric car. All the big players like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Jaguar have electric cars in this particular segment. Although they don’t strictly fall in the same segment as far as body shapes go, the prices are not too far off from each other. There’s a simple reason for that, too. As of right now, electric cars are slightly expensive to make, and hence, there are more options. So, what exactly do you get for the money you spend?

>BMW iX

BMW had recently launched the iX electric SUV in India at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). The car arrives at our shore via the CBU route and will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron SUVs. The car will be the company’s flagship electric model and is touted to offer up to 611km on a single charge.

The xDrive 50 variant of the iX comes gets a 105.2 kWh battery, while the xDrive 40 comes with a 71kWh battery pack. There is optional DC fast charging at up to 195kW, allowing the battery to replenish from 10 percent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes for the xDrive 50 variant. The iX xDrive 40, meanwhile, takes just 31 minutes to charger from 10 percent to 80 percent using a DC charger.

>Porsche Taycan

Porsche had launched its electric sportscar Taycan in India, not too long ago. Prices for the car start at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker is also offering the Taycan Cross Turismo variants in India. Taycan is the first all-electric car of the automaker and is already available in the global markets. A total of 28,640 units were sold in several countries within 9 months of its launch.

Porsche Taycan comes with a sporty design and measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and 1,378 mm in height. The car which rides on 21-inch alloy wheels has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The car also sports a tech-forward cabin. It can travel a distance of up to 500km on a single charge.

>Audi e-tron GT/ RS e-tron GT

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India. While the Audi e-tron GT is priced at INR 1,79,90,000, Audi RS e-tron GT is priced INR 2,04,99,000. Both the GT models join the existing Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback models in India, making Audi the only brand to offer such wide range of electric cars in India.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the first fully electric sports cars from Audi. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in a superfast 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in mere 3.3 seconds. The Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT feature 83.7/93.4kWh Lithium-ion battery providing the range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT (WLTP combined).

>Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first all-electric luxury SUV to launch in India and has a price tag that starts a little over Rs 1 crore. It gets a big 85kWH battery pack and a single-speed gearbox sending power to the wheels and you also get the Mercedes 4MATIC AWD system. Mercedes claims an NEDC range of 450km. This means the EQC is capable of delivering 400bhp and a whopping 760Nm of torque.

It gets four driving modes namely Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual and also comes with four levels of regeneration. With the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, you can toggle between five settings D Auto, D, D+, D-, and D-. As for the charging process, it takes 10 hours to charge the car using the 7.5 kW charger that Mercedes is providing with the car. If you charge it using the standard 15 A socket, then the car takes 21 hours to charge.

>Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar i-Pace is the prettiest electric SUV in the list but that is not a surprise since it’s a Jaguar. The pricing of the i-Pace is almost similar as the Mercedes-Benz EQC with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore. Jaguar claims a range of 470km in a single charge from the 90 kWh, Lithium-Ion battery placed under the floor. The car gets two synchronous motors at each axle combining the output to 394bhp and 696Nm of torque.

Jaguar claims that the battery can be charged up to 100 per cent in 14 hours with a 7.4kW AC charger, in 4 hours with a 25kW DC charger and in just 2 hours with a 50kW DC charger. In addition, Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-PACE using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country.

>Audi e-tron/ e-tron Sportback

Audi launched the highly anticipated e-Tron electric SUV series in India after much delay due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Audi launched 3 electric SUVs in India - the Audi e-tron 50 priced at Rs 99,99,000, Audi e-tron 55 priced at Rs 1,16,15,000 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 priced at Rs 1,17,66,000. Range wise, the e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature a bigger 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP) while the e-tron 50 features a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP).

>Also Watch:

The Audi e-Tron has two Electric motors at the front and rear to produce a combined power of 300kW on the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and 230kW on the Audi e-tron 50. The power pushes e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 gets a 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time. Interestingly, the cars get Charging flaps uniquely positioned on both sides enable flexibility in parking.

