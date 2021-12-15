Year Ender 2021: Top Motorcycles Under Rs 1 Lakh in India - A Carefully Curated List

The automotive story in India for 2021 was a mixed bag with notable fluctuations in sales and the imminent shift from public transport to private ones. Records and numbers show that the most successful two-wheeler badges in India either come in the form of scooters or commuter-friendly motorcycles. While we have already discussed about the new scooters that we saw this year in our previous article, we now discuss the motorcycles that fall under Rs 1 lakh in India.

>TVS Raider

TVS bridged its ever-long gap in the 125-cc scooter segment with the Raider recently. While all of the offerings in the displacement are focused on a more commute-friendly persona, TVS took the same approach that Bajaj took for the NS 125. The motorcycle comes with a host of nifty features, a very likeable engine and looks that do the job to impress the young crowd. The TVS Raider 125 is powered by 124.8cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 11.2 bhp and a torque of 11.2 Nm.

>Bajaj Pulsar 125

But what if all of this does not interest you and you simply want an affordable and practical motorcycle that does the job of commuting every day while still sparing you some change in a budget o Rs 1 lakh? Well then, the answer would lie in the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Yes, we know that the Pulsar 150 is also there and fits within the budget but like we said, if commuting every day is all that you want, then the performance gain with the 150 is minimal. What you get as a trade-off is higher fuel efficiency with Pulsar 125 while it is as capable of doing city speeds as the 150 would be.

What’s more, the 125 is identical to the 150 in every single way. And I mean it literally because every single thing that you see on this motorcycle has been taken from the 150, which includes all the body panels, the tyres, the disc brake, the chassis, the suspension, everything. Even the engine that it has is from the 150 which has been tuned differently, of course. The only difference is that the fuel tank is a bit smaller and as a result, the 125 is 4 kilos lighter. So basically, it is the 150 in a budget which is going to be equally fast in the city, will save you some money too and gives you the styling and design of a 150cc motorcycle. And in our books, that’s a win-win.

>Bajaj NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is a commuter bike available at a starting price of Rs. 99,192 in India. It is available in only 1 variant and 4 colours. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is powered by 124.45cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 11.6 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm. With front disc and rear drum brakes, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Pulsar NS125 bike weighs 144 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters.

The Pulsar NS125 is probably the most modern 125 cc one can buy in India. It has been derived from the famous Pulsar NS200 and that’s why it gets some modern cycle parts.

>Honda SP 125

Taking the story forward from the CB Shine SP sold in the market, the SP 125 is HMSI’s first BS6 compliant motorcycle in the company’s portfolio. The motorcycle continues to follow the same silhouette but with more premium looks and equipment. Honda offers the SP 125 in two variants including drum brake and disc brake at the front.

The Honda SP 125 is powered by 124cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 10.72 bhp and a torque of 10.9 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, Honda SP 125 comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This SP 125 bike weighs 117 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 liters.

