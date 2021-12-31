Year Ender 2021: Who Topped the Car Sales Race in India During 2021?

Maruti Suzuki, of course, but which particular model made it to the top of the sales charts? The company has been dominating car sales in India for decades and 2021 was no different. In fact, in November 2021, out of the top 10, seven cars belonged to Maruti Suzuki. These included the Wagon R, Swift, Eeco, Baleno, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and Alto. The other three were the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Nexon. It’s no wonder since most of the cars from Maruti Suzuki’s stable fall under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket. So, when there’s a pocket-friendly choice to be made, Maruti Suzuki vehicles usually are the way to go.

But, what about the year as a whole? Well, that honour belongs to the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, with over 1,64,123 units sold from January to November 2021. When the Wagon R was updated back in 2019, it got more than just a cosmetic update. It also got the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series engine along with the 1.0-litre unit. It also gets an AMT option as well as CNG and has been quite a favourite amongst the cab aggregators in the country. It’s got a surprising amount of space on the inside, and serves up as a quite value-for-money package, compared to some of its rivals.

Advertisement

However, that’s not all that Maruti Suzuki had up its sleeve. Both the Swift and Baleno garnered over 1.5 lakh sales in the year, according to a report by CarDekho. Overall, Maruti Suzuki has not launched any new cars in the past year, except for the brand new Celerio. Although in 2022, that could very well change. The second biggest player in the Indian automobile market, Hyundai, also had something to cheer about as the Creta turned out to be the Korean brand’s best selling product in 2021. In fact, over 1.17 lakh units were sold over this past year.

The Creta’s cousin, Seltos, also sold in solid numbers for Kia, and was their best selling product in the country. For Tata Motors, it was the well-rounded Nexon SUV, which comes not only in petrol form, but also goes the electric route, along with the Tigor EV. The Kushaq turned out to be the best selling product for Skoda, while Renault relied on their little wonder - Kwid - to get them the sales they needed in India. For the Japanese, Toyota and Honda, the Innova Crysta and Amaze turned out to be the best sellers, respectively. Last but certainly not least, the ubiquitous Bolero was the star of the show for homegrown brand Mahindra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2021: Top Motorcycles Under Rs 10 Lakh in India - A Complete List

Advertisement

It’s likely that list will change in 2022, maybe the launch of new products from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai could shift the balance of the sales charts on a monthly basis. But, one thing can be said with certainty, the reign of Maruti Suzuki over the sales figures in India appears to be a strong one and doesn’t seem like it will waver anytime soon.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The same can be said about Hyundai, who have a solid second place in the race. All that remains to be seen is how 2022 will shape out for the Indian automotive industry, as a whole.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.