Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Unveiled

Following the introduction of Jawa Bikes, Classic Legends is set to bring back the renowned Yezdi brand in the nation today. The manufacturer plans to release two new models: an adventure motorbike and a scrambler. Classic Legends has posted a new teaser film for Yezdi, confirming the release. This teaser depicts the new Yezdi Scrambler.
The Yezdi Scrambler might possibly share the spotlight with the Adventure motorcycle, but as the previous promo solely features the Scrambler, we can anticipate the ADV to be revealed later. We have seen a few spy images of the bike in the last few months, and they have exposed quite a few things. The bike has a tallboy posture with a beak-like head fender, long-travel suspension featuring fork gaiters at the front, and a carved tail fender.
The most recent video shows a new Yezdi motorbike that is being ridden in a beachy area. While the video does not offer many specifics, we could see wire-spoke wheels and dual chrome exhausts. The bike will also rock a single ribbed patterned seat, a spherical headlight and mirrors, and a fuel tank.
