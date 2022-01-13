Home» News»Auto»Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Unveiled

Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Unveiled

Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Unveiled
Yezdi launch today. (Image source: YouTube/Jawa Yezdi)

Yezi Launch Live Updates: The legendary Yezdi motorcycles brand is back as it has unveiled not one, but three new motorcycles for India - Yezi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster. Here are the launch LIVE updates.

Advertisement

Following the introduction of Jawa Bikes, Classic Legends is set to bring back the renowned Yezdi brand in the nation today. The manufacturer plans to release two new models: an adventure motorbike and a scrambler. Classic Legends has posted a new teaser film for Yezdi, confirming the release. This teaser depicts the new Yezdi Scrambler.

The Yezdi Scrambler might possibly share the spotlight with the Adventure motorcycle, but as the previous promo solely features the Scrambler, we can anticipate the ADV to be revealed later. We have seen a few spy images of the bike in the last few months, and they have exposed quite a few things. The bike has a tallboy posture with a beak-like head fender, long-travel suspension featuring fork gaiters at the front, and a carved tail fender.

Read More

Jan 13, 2022

12:10 (IST)

The top-of-the-range Yezdi Adventure has been launched at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jan 13, 2022

12:09 (IST)

The Yezdi Scrambler has been launched at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Advertisement

Jan 13, 2022

12:08 (IST)

Yezdi has launched the Roadster at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Jan 13, 2022

12:06 (IST)

The Adventure and Scrambler also gets three riding modes as standard which is Road, Off-Road and Rain mode.

Jan 13, 2022

12:05 (IST)

All three motorcycles get an LCD instrument panel. The Adventure additionally has Bluetooth connectivity and turn -by-turn navigation.

Jan 13, 2022

12:04 (IST)

Yezdi states that the platform for all three models has been purpose-built for its duties.

Advertisement

Jan 13, 2022

12:03 (IST)

The Roadster offers a dual cradle chassis prioritised for stability for long rides. 

Jan 13, 2022

12:01 (IST)

The Scrambler gets a 29.1 PS engine.

Jan 13, 2022

12:00 (IST)

The Yezdi Adventure gets a 30PS engine.

Jan 13, 2022

11:57 (IST)

The Yezdi Adventure will be the company's flagship touring offering.

Jan 13, 2022

11:56 (IST)

Yezdi is all set to unveil three offerings in India including a Scrambler, an ADV and a Bobber.

Jan 13, 2022

11:52 (IST)

Yezdi is all set to launch its first offering in India. Stay tuned to this space for live updates from the event..

Yezdi launch today. (Image source: YouTube/Jawa Yezdi)

The most recent video shows a new Yezdi motorbike that is being ridden in a beachy area. While the video does not offer many specifics, we could see wire-spoke wheels and dual chrome exhausts. The bike will also rock a single ribbed patterned seat, a spherical headlight and mirrors, and a fuel tank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.