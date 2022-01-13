Yezdi Roadster Launched in India at Rs 1.98 Lakh - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Yezdi has made a comeback in India with three new launches today. As part of Classic Legend, Yezdi has introduced three products including the Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster. The Roadster is the entry-point into the range with price starting at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Yezdi Roadster gets muscular dimensions and serves as a uniquely styled motorcycle with a perfect blend of classic style and modern touches. The motorcycle gets its visual weight spread across the design giving it a muscular and planted character.

The motorcycle comes with split seats, embellished with a stark chrome arc that highlights the seat line. On offer is a compact headlamp and tightly packaged engine area that lend solidity to the overall design. It comes with alloy wheels along with fat tyres, flanked by chopped fenders add to the beefy looks. There is a digital speedometer at the head of the motorcycle while the headlamps and the indicators are LED for better illumination of the road ahead.

Powering the roadster is the same engine as Perak, a 338-cc unit that delivers 29.7PS at 7300rpm & peak torque of 29Nm at 6500rpm. The result is a machine that delivers gushing performance in the city and dominates the highway.

The roadster features a dual cradle chassis, which is tuned to offer great on road mannerisms & offers great stability on straight line as well as superior cornering abilities. The motorcycle also comes equipped with dual channel ABS by Continental – class leading technology that makes the braking experience an absolute joy with an optimum amount of bite in the disc brakes.

The Yezdi Roadster will be available in the following five colours, spread across the Dark & Chrome themes.

