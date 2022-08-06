Home » News » Auto » Yuvraj Singh Buys New BMW X7 Worth 1.17 Cr: All You Need to Know About BMW Luxury SUV

By: Auto Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2022, 13:30 IST

New Delhi, India

BMW X7 (Credit BMW India)
BMW X7 (Credit BMW India)

Yuvraj Singh recently purchased a top-end variant of the BMW X7 apart from this cricketer owns F10 M5, E60 M5, F86 X6M, and an E46 M3

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is well known for his cricketing career and deep interest in cars. The cricketer recently purchased a top-end variant of the BMW X7. The top-end variant of MBW X7 is known as xDrive40iM Sport. This variant costs around Rs. 1.19 Crore (ex-showroom). The X7 is the flagship SUV from the German manufacturer BMW. Apart from the recently purchased BMW X7, the former cricketer owns F10 M5, E60 M5, F86 X6M, and an E46 M3.

The BMW X7 is the fusion of presence and personality which exactly matches the personality of the former cricketer. The car is a statement of luxury with 22 inches light alloy wheel to give a comfortable ride. The car also comes with a panoramic glass roof for unrestricted spaciousness and many more.

BMW X7 - Classy Luxurious Interior

Highlights from Exterior

1) BMW Kidney Grille

BMW X7 - Kidney Grill (Credit: BMW India)

2) Slim Rear LED Light

BMW X7 - Rear LED Light (Credit: BMW India)

3) Two-part Electric Tailgate

BMW X7 - 2-part electric tailgate (Credit: BMW India)

4) BMW Laserlight

BMW X7 - Laser Light (Credit: BMW India)

5) 22-inch Alloy Wheels

BMW X7 - 22- inch Alloy wheel (Credit: BMW India)

Highlights from Interior

1) Crafted Clarity glass application

BMW X7 - Crafter Clarity Glass Application (Credit: BMW India)

2) High-Quality Leather Design

BMW X7 - High-Quality Leather Seats (Credit BMW India)

3) Panorama Glass Roof

BMW X7 - Panorama Glass Roof (Credit: BMW India)

4) Ambient light

BMW X7 - Ambient Light (Credit: BMW India)

The car comes equipped with Parking Assistant with Surround View Camera, BMW Live Cockpit, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Reversing Assistant, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and BMW Gesture Control.

BMW X7 - Rear Entertainment Screen (Credit: BMW India)

The Wireless Charging, Travel and Comfort System, Comfort Access, Welcome Light Carpet, Rear-seat Entertainment Professional, Temperature-Controlled and Automatic Air Conditioning with 5- zone control. BMW Twin Power Turbo Engine, xDrive, and adaptive 2-axle air suspension.

The engine is an inline 6 cylinders with valves with 2993 CC with max. torques of 620 Nm. with a top speed of 227 km/h with 13.38 km/l and 80 L tank capacity.

first published: August 06, 2022, 13:30 IST
last updated: August 06, 2022, 13:30 IST