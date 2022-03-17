All England Open 2022: Indian Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2 Matches: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

India’s quest for an elusive All England crown will begin once again today as ace Indian shuttlers will get to the grind in round 2 fixtures in Birmingham on Thursday. Day 1 of the prestigious badminton event witnessed mixed results as HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth lost their men’s singles first round games. However, 2022 German Open runner-up Lakshya Sen beat compatriot Sourabh Verma, while Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the next round by defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

In the women’s singles, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal began their All England Open campaign with easy straight-game wins over their respective opponents on Wednesday. Saina defeated Beatriz Corrales of Spain, while sixth-seed Sindhu beat Zhi Yi Wang of China. If both Saina and Sindhu win their respective second round matches on Thursday, they will face each other in the quarterfinals.

However, Akarshi Kashyap lost to Michelle Li in her first round singles match

Here is the match information for Thursday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Round 2 matches Live Streaming Online and TV details.

All England Open 2022:

Men’s singles – Round 2 matches

Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Women’s singles – Round 2 matches

PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Takahashi

Saina Nehwal vs Akane Yamaguchi

What time will Round 2 matches of the All England Open 2022 begin on Thursday?

The All England Open 2022 second round matches are scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the prestigious badminton event will be televised on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

All matches of the ongoing championship will be live-streamed on Voot Select and BWF TV.

