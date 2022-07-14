Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Marches Past Thuy Linh Nguyen

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced in the Singapore Open with a win over Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam.

The shuttler from Hyderabad came back from a disadvantage after going down in the opening game by a narrow margin to pick up the pace and close out the game 19-21, 21-19, 21-18.

In the opening game of the match, Sindhu let an early lead slide as the Vietnamese player capitalised on the Indian’s errors to pull level and take the lead of her own before Sindhu equalised at the 12-point mark and pulled ahead to 14.

But, Nguyen held her nerve to turn the tables and take the first game with a score of 21-19.

Despite the loss in the first game, Sindhu was seen moving comfortably through the gears as she started looking more like her natural self as the match progressed.

She fought tooth and nail to claim the second game which was an even contest too with the Indian coming out on top with a score of 21-19 in a game that swung both ways alternatively.

The decider was all the more comfortable for Sindhu as she never looked troubled. She maintained a healthy difference between herself and her opponent throughout the final game to walk out as the winner of the match sweeping the third game by a score of 21-18.

Elsewhere, Mithun Manjunath of India lost his match against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 10-21, 21-18, 16-21.

HS Pranny is slated to take on Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan later in the day while Saina Nehwal will be seen in action against He Bing Jiao of China.

Ashmita Chaliha will go toe to toe with Chinese shuttler Han Yue.

The mixed doubles pairing of Nithin HV and Poorvisha S Ram will be seen in action against the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau.

The men’s doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will battle it out against Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzudhin of Malaysia while the women’s pair of Pooja Dandu, Aarti Sara Sunil is scheduled to play against Li Wen Mei and Du Yue of China.

