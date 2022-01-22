Home » News » Badminton » Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Enters Final after Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya Retires Midway

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (PTI Image)
PV Sindhu bagged the first game 21-11 before Evgeniya Kosetskaya conceded the women's singles semifinal match at the Syed Modi International.

PTI
Updated: January 22, 2022, 17:46 IST

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth-seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal here on Saturday.

Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women’s singles semifinal match.

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday.

Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21 21-19 21-7 in a tough three-game contest.

It was expected to be an easy outing for Sindhu going by form, world ranking as well as head-to-head record.

Ranked seventh in the BWF rankings, Sindhu had defeated world number 28 Kosetskaya twice before Saturday’s tie, and the Indian ace once again came out on top to extend her dominant record against the Russian.

first published: January 22, 2022, 17:46 IST