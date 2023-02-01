When Abdu Rozik was inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan decided to prank him on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday. While they wrote, ‘I (heart emoticon) tatti (shit)’ on the singer’s back, they did not inform him about its meaning. Later when Nimrit entered the room, shirtless Abdu surprised her and everyone laughed their heart out.

Now that Abdu Rozik is out of the show, he has revealed that his parents were not happy with the prank. He appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast when he called the prank ‘very bad’ and recalled how he had asked Sajid about the meaning of what was written on his back.

“I don’t know how to read and write. When they wrote, ‘I love tatti’ on my back, I looked in the mirror and kept asking, ‘what is written?’ This is very bad. So many people saw it. Indian people, my people, my parents saw it. They were upset. All my family members are relaxing now because I am earning well now," Abdu said.

Earlier, Abdu’s team had also issued a statement expressing disappointment with the prank. The team mentioned that they were ‘saddened and shocked’ at the ‘inappropriate discriminatory’ behaviour of contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

“The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik will soon mark his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, it will hit theatres on April 21.

