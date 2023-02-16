Days after MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has answered if his victory was unfair. In a recent interview, the former Udaariyaan actor maintained that he respects the audience’s decision but also took an indirect dig at the rapper. “I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (laughs)," Ankit told E-times.

“I won’t call it unfair because he was chosen as the winner based on audience votes. People liked him due to which he got so many votes. I can’t call it unfair," the actor added. During his interaction, Ankit also mentioned that for him, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be the real winner.

Interestingly, when Ankit was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, he was repeatedly asked to step up his game. Bigg Boss had also taunted the actor several times, calling him ‘lazy’. After his eviction from the show, Ankit was asked if he thinks that he was mocked in the reality show. To this, the actor had mentioned that he would rather call it a ‘fun banter’ between him and Bigg Boss.

“I don’t know if I was mocked. All of us knew that Bigg Boss will be playing the game this season. I think Bigg Boss talks to everyone considering their individual personalities. My one-liners were famous and so Bigg Boss also had several one-liners for me. I don’t think I was mocked. It was fun banter," Ankit told us.

Bigg Boss 16’s grand finale was held on Sunday, February 12. While MC Stan took the winner’s trophy home, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the first and second runner-ups respectively. Other contestants who were a part of the finale were Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Several guests including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh among others also graced the Bigg Boss 16 finale.

