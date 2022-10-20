Archana Gautam Gossips With Bigg Boss About Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma’s Bond, Jokes ‘Aap Camera Close…’

Model-politician Archana Gautam is making heads turn on Bigg Boss 16 with her personality, strong stance and witty one-liners. Before entering the house, the actor had said how she will be the ‘surprise package’ of the season. True to her words, the actress is continuing to make people talk about her with her antics. In a new fun video, Archana Gautam is seen getting indulged in spicy gossip with Bigg Boss after he calls her in the confession room.

In a video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Instagram handle, Bigg Boss is seen conversation with Archaha as he asks him to gossip with her. Archana gets excited on hearing this, Bigg Boss it gets really funny when you speak like this. She then shared, “Something is going on between Gautam and Soundarya, and very nicely." She adds, “They are always very close to each other, aap bhi camera close kar lia karo, aapko bhi maza aayega, and laughs.( you also zoom the camera on them, you’ll also have fun."

Archana Gautam is presently making her mark in Bigg Boss 16. She entered the Salman Khan-hosted show to enhance her personality and show her real self to the public. What made her entry unique in the show was that she carried her silbatta inside the house. In the Bigg Boss house, Archana has been a constant source of entertainment. She also takes a stand whenever required.

The model-turned-politician recently came into the limelight in the house when she accused actor Shalin Bhanot of pushing her during a task. She even claimed of getting hurt when she tried to stop him from putting a suitcase in Shiv’s basket during the task. She asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam to do something in the matter. She also asked Bigg Boss to give her justice. The house captain reported the incident to Bigg Boss as per the statement of 5 witnesses.

In a recent episode, it was also conveyed by Shekhar Suman that Archana Gautam was the most entertaining contestant in the house.

Archana Gautam made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie, Great Grand Masti in a cameo appearance. She also appeared in the role of Salma in Shraddha Kapoor’s movie, Haseena Parker. Later, she also worked in movies like Baaraat Company and Junction Varanasi. She has also appeared in music videos like Haale Dil, Nasha Zaada, Buggu Oye, etc.

