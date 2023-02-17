Archana Gautam is continuing to hit headlines after her notable journey in Bigg Boss 16. The actress-turned-politician has become quite active on social media, ever since she got out of the show. Archana has been treating her fans to glimpses of her life after Bigg Boss 16, and her fans have been loving it. On Friday, the actress shared pictures with the yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman, and needless to say she was more than happy to meet the legendary star, however, her friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole her thunder and how!

Taking to Instagram, Archana posted two pics with Zeenat Aman as they met at a party. While Archana looked gorgeous in a black dress, Zeenat Aman donned a white sweater and a designer long dress. In the first pic, Archana is seen clicking selfie with Zeenat, but the second pic caught our attention. It sees Archana Gautam with Zeenat Aman as they stood together for a photo, but we caught Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the backdrop too. Several fans took to the comments section as they spotted Priyanka. One of the fans wrote, “Priyanka pichese dekh rahi hai," another fan added, “Peeche dekho priyanka ." A third comment reads, “Priyanka in second pic."

Taking to the captions, Archana wrote, “Zeenat Aman Mam ke sath kuch yaadgaar pal ❤️ #zeenataman #archanagautam."

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Archana developed a strong bond of friendship in the BB16 house, however, they also argued with each other multiple times.

Archana Gautam has been one of the fan favourite contestants on the show. The actress also secured her place in the top 4, however, couldn’t make it to top 3. Nevertheless, the actress’ fans have been yearning to see her on screen. The actress was supposed to be a part of Krushna Abhishek’s show Bigg Buzz that has every evicted contestant as its guest, but Archana didn’t appear on the show. Recently, she revealed the reason behind it.

In a live with Telly Masala, Archana Gautam said that she does not know how she missed being on Bigg Buzz. She said she was busy giving interviews outside Bigg Boss 16 show and maybe did not realise about Bigg Buzz.

Archana said in the live that no one told her to come for Bigg Buzz. Fans of Archana Gautam are quite upset with the same. She said, “I don’t know actually. When I was on the stage, everyone went for the shoot, but probably I got busy with the interview. So, I don’t know. They didn’t tell me to come to Bigg Buzz, that’s why I didn’t appear on the show."

Meanwhile, after her exit from Bigg Boss 16, Archana spoke to the media when she said, “I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo Bigg Boss ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that Bigg Boss is all about friendship and about one’s true personality)."

