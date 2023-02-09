When Sumbul Touqeer Khan was inside Bigg Boss 16 house, she was mostly at loggerheads with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Now that the former Imlie actress is out of Salman Khan’s reality show, she has said that she would not like to meet Tina ever again. Talking about the same, Sumbul told News18 Showsha that she does not want to meet Tina ‘for my own sanity’.

“Everyone knows that she (Tina) has hurt me a lot. Not just her, but Shalin too. But she tried to drag me into all possible conflicts. In one of the conflicts, she dragged my father too. She hurt me a lot. For my own sanity, I need a little distance from her," Sumbul told us.

Asked if she would be okay with meeting Shalin outside the show, Sumbul replied negatively and revealed that she can meet Bhanot’s mother but not him. “No. I can talk to Shalin’s mom because she has been very sweet to me. When she visited the house, we had a long chat. I love her and I will definitely talk to her someday. But I cannot forget what happened with regard to Shalin," the 19-year-old actress said.

During the interaction, Sumbul was also asked about the incident when her father used the term ‘kamini’ for Tina Datta. Asked if the situation could have been avoided, Sumbul nodded positively but also explained that whatever her father said was in ‘heat of the moment’.

“Yes, but it is also about the heat of the moment. Sometimes when we are angry, we end up saying wrong things which otherwise we don’t mean at all. This can happen to anyone. I think it is quite understandable that a parent who is not able to do anything since he is not in the show, said certain things in heat of the moment. For me, it is completely understandable. I told Tina about the same. I told her that if her mom would have said something similar to me, it would not be wrong, too," the actress argued.

Sumbul also called Tina a ‘privileged’ contestant and claimed that she watched all the episodes when she went out of the show for a couple of days. The actress was talking in context to the allegations that Bigg Boss was biased towards her since she got repeated guidance from her father.

“I think there were more privileged contestants. For example, Tina Datta. She went out of the house, watched episodes, and then came back. I think that was a privilege. I remember Bigg Boss motivated almost all contestants by calling them into the confession room. It never happened with me. I was called inside the confession room whenever it was related to my family. I don’t think I was the most privileged one," she said.

