Bigg Boss 15 Day 55 Highlights: Sajid Breaks Down, Recalls His Father's Death After Fight With Archana

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive war of words between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam. It all started during the ration task when the filmmaker taunted Archana for being kicked out of the show earlier and then being called again. Sajid mentioned that some people believe that their father runs this show. To this, Archana also responded by saying, “Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show)."

This left Sajid furious who then lost his cool and lashed out at the model-turned-politician for dragging in his late father into their argument. “Mere baap ke death ko 40 saal ho gaye, tune mere baap ka naam liya. (It’s been 40 years since my father died. You named my father)," he screamed at her. “Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you drag my father into this? Get down! Be aware of your limits)," he added.

WEEK 9 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominations Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Mc Stan Tasks Ration task Notes Massive fight between Sajid and Archana Exits none

While Archana maintained that it was Sajid who made the ‘baap’ jibe at first, the argument between the two only got worse. While Sajid told Archana ‘aukaat dekh apni’, she also responded by saying ‘faad ke rakh dungi’. Archana also taunted at Sajid with regard to Me Too allegations and called him a ‘good director in this industry’. To this, Sajid alleged that Archana is taking an advantage of being a woman.

Later in the episode, Sajid broke down in tears remembering moments after his father’s death. While Shiv Thakare and MC Stan tried to console him, Sajid recalled how he was 14 years old when he rushed to some of his relatives’ houses to ask for financial help after his father’s death. He also shared how some of his relatives lied to him and refused to help.

