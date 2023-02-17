Abdu Rozik has earned immense popularity after his recent stint in Bigg Boss 16. On Thursday evening, the BB contestant met Dubai-based YouTuber and Vlogger Mohamed Beiraghdary aka Mo Vlogs and the duo grooved to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The video shows the duo getting down the staircase in a classy manner. Soon as the chorus begins to play, Abdu and Beiraghdary perform the hook step of the song. Towards the end, they can be seen showing off their dance skills.

Abdu is seen wearing a printed t-shirt, and quirky denim paired with a shimmery jacket. Beiraghdary, on the other hand, sported a three-piece brown suit along with a white shirt. The caption of their video read, “India. With my brother Abdu Rozik".

Advertisement

The video amassed over 2 million views (at the time of writing this copy) ever since it was shared online. Social media users rushed to the comment section to praise Abdu’s dance skills. One of the users wrote, “You both did great". Another user wrote, “Abdu is absolutely adorable. Lots of love". One more user wrote, “this is so good. Please come up with more videos".

Recently, Abdu Rozik also shared another video of himself dancing with Salman Khan on his hit song ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana.’ In the clip, Salman was seen holding Abdu in his arms while they sang and danced to the song. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Abdu wrote, ‘O O Jaane Jaana! Chota Bhaijaan and Bhaijaan.’ Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik rose to fame after his video in which he was pronouncing the word ‘Burger’ in an unusual manner went viral. He was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. During the show’s grand finale, Abdu revealed that he will soon enter the reality show Big Brother. Besides this, he will also be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here