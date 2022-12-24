Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Ignores Paps Amid Reports of Him Rejoining Salman Khan's Show; Video Goes Viral

Tajikistan singer and boxer Abdu Rozik left the housemates and his fans heartbroken when he left Bigg Boss 16 house. At the time, Bigg Boss announced that the singer is leaving the house because of some professional commitments and will re-enter the show. Amid the speculation about his re-rejoining the house, a report suggested that the singer was supposed to enter the house this weekend but it got delayed due to a reported magazine shoot. Now, a video of Abdu Rozik’s spotting in Bandra is going viral on social media. What is going more viral is his reaction to paps request to the cutie to speak about MC Stan!

In the video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Abdu Rozik was seen in Bandra last night. It looks like he was spotted outside Hakkasan. The Tajik singer was accompanied by his team. He wore a Fendance tee with a black jacket and coat. Abdu Rozik has been told to not comment on the show. He royally ignored the shutterbugs who were seen asking questions about MC Stan. It seems he might enter today for the Christmas party.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

In a previously released video by Colors TV, Bigg Boss can be heard announcing, “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye." This leaves all other housemates emotional.

Before leaving the Bigg Boss house, Abdu Rozik can be seen hugging Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others. Sumbul and Nimrit can also be seen getting emotional and teary-eyed as Abdu leaves the house. “I will miss you brother," the Tajikistani singer says.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ABdu Rozik recently made headlines after Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan played a prank on him which left netizens disappointed. Later, Efgeny Gabov of IFCM also issued a statement against the prank and condemned it. “The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate and discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House," a part of the statement read.

Advertisement

“It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness," the statement added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here