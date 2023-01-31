Abdu Rozik has become everyone’s favourite ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 16. However, do you know that there was a time when the Tajikistani singer was bullied? In a recent interview, Abdu talked about the same and revealed how people used to ‘throw’ money at him. He also mentioned how people used to ask him to stay away from them in marketplaces.

“Yes, so many. Everyday, I see so many people in the market coming to me and giving me money. Some say ‘arey yaar go, why are you coming here’. People also not giving money but rather throwing money. I did not go to school," Abdu told Maniesh Paul on his podcast.

Soon after the video of Abdu Rozik talking about being bullied was shared online by Maniesh Paul, several social media users reacted to it. “Our Boy😭😭We are sooooo proud of you❤️❤️❤️you did a lot of hard work & you only deserve love n love❤️❤️we love you soooo much Abdu," one of the fans wrote. “Abdu you have achieved alot yet so down to earth . So proud of you Abdu," another social media user wrote. “He is inspiration for all of us," a third comment read.

When Abdu Rozik entered Bigg Boss 16 house, he left everyone completely impressed. The singer was often hailed as one of the cutest contestant in the history of reality show. When Abdu walked out of Salman Khan’s show, several contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan and MC Stan were seen getting emotional and crying uncontrollably.

On the work front, Abdu Rozik will soon mark his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, it will hit theatres on April 21.

