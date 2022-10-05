Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Tells Archana Gautam That Zombies Will Eat Her In Sleep - Watch Cutest Video

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has become everyone’s favourite in a very short period of time. Apart from being the cutest, he is also one of the most entertaining contestants in Salman Khan’s show. He often teases Archana Gautam and their fun banter is loved by all. Now, a video has surfaced on social media in which Abdu can be seen ‘cursing’ Archana.

The video begins with Abdu hugging Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta before they all go to bed. He then comes to actress-politician Archana Gautam and tells her that zombies will scare her at night when she will be asleep. He tells her that since she is sleeping in his bed, zombies will eat her. “And in the night, you’ll see zombies. You are sleeping in my bed. Zombies will come and eat," he says.

Needless to say, Abdu Rozik’s cute threat has left netizens completely impressed. The video is now being widely shared on social media with fans calling Abdu ‘cutest of all’. “Abdu hoping Archana sees a zombie in her sleep has me dead," one of the Tweets read.

Earlier, another video of Abdu went viral on social media in which he was seen laughing out loud and mimicking Archana as she fell down while talking to Priyanka.

Meanwhile, besides Abdu, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

