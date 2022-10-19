Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Rival Hasbullah Likely To Enter Salman Khan's Show As Wild Card Contestant

Abdu Rozik has become everyone’s favourite ever since he entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. He is often hailed as the cutest contestant in the history of the show and is widely loved by all. Abdu never fights with anybody in the Bigg Boss house and never indulges in ugly arguments. But what if his rival enters the show?

Yes, you read it right. As reported by TellyChakkar, Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbullah Magomedov has been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. The entertainment portal claims that if Hasbullah agrees to participate, he will enter the show as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Hasbullah, who hails from the Republic of Dagestan also suffers from the same medical condition from which Abdu does. He is a social media star too whose enmity with Abdu Rozik is known to all. Reportedly, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu Rozik for a fight. However, it was forbidden by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia, who also called it ‘unethical’.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Abdu Rozik was seen talking about Shah Rukh Khan. It all started after Bigg Boss gave a reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while explaining a task. Following this, Sajid Khan was explaining the same to Abdu when MC Stan asked him if he knew who SRK is. To this, the Tajikistani singer nodded in positive and revealed that he loves King Khan too. “Yes, I know. I love Shah Rukh Khan, bro" Abdu said and sang the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. Later, at several points during the task, Abdu was seen singing the song and aping the actor’s iconic step.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

